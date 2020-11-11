Fred Woodland is from Blackfoot and is a World War II veteran who served as a gunner on a B-17 bomber plane. Mr. Woodland's plane was shot down by Nazis and he became a prisoner of war. He wrote about his experience in a journal. In honor of Veterans Day, Woodland's family is sharing an excerpt from the journal that details Woodland's experience being shot down during a mission.
On this mission in December 1944, Woodland and his companions were sent to bomb railroads near Hamburg, Germany. On their return, they encountered some trouble. The following is written by Mr. Woodland with a few omissions to keep the story focused on him.
It was one of those days when we should have stayed in bed. Everything seemed to go wrong...
I looked down and reported that it looked like we were on target. Just at that time, I heard a loud "thunk" and felt the entire plane shutter.
I always carried my turret in the right position on a bomb run in case of a power loss, so I could get out. I immediately unfastened my safety straps and opened my turret door into the waste of the plane.
I reached out and grabbed my chute which laid in the waste and snapped one ring on my chute harness. While doing this, the plane was behaving violently and I remember outside left waste was red with fire...
At this time, the plane gained altitude and turned over on its back so rapidly that I was forced back inside the turret. My legs lacked the strength to hold my body against the outward pressure. Not until the plane was completely upside down and falling did I fall from the turret into the waste section of the plane.
Clutching the chute pack to my chest with the rip cord handle, I tumbled in the turning waste section like an apple in a barrel until I went out where the tail section had broken off.
The plane had apparently broken up just in front of the tail section and just behind the wings.
We were always told to count to 10 before pulling the rip cord if we had to jump so we'd be clear of the plane, and this I remembered and intended to do. But, when I went out the wing tore my chute pack and my chute opened immediately.
It was a relief to get out.
I really had no feeling of fear at the time... The sky was filled with planes, smoke, noise, falling debris and wreckage.
Seconds after I went out -- the wing, nose and engine section went by me on the way down. It was enveloped in flame and as it went by the heat was so great that I was fortunate my chute didn't catch fire.
In any event, God must have been with me for it was, and still is, miraculous to me that I could have gotten out of the ball turret of a disabled plane, gotten into the air with my parachute, and got to the ground in the midst of a Holocaust without so much as a scratch.
The trip down was enjoyable after all the inferno had passed, and everything was quite quiet. It was very peaceful with no sensation of falling at all. I brought myself back to reality and knew I would soon hit the ground and had to have some plan of action.
I looked down and over the country. It was an unpopulated area of small rolling hills and pine trees, and when I got near the ground I could see deer running out from underneath me.
I was almost down so I covered my face and crossed my legs as we had been told to do. God must have been watching over me then because my canopy caught over a small pine tree and by standing on my tiptoes I was able to free myself from my harness...
There I stood on German soil.
After landing in Nazi territory, Woodland survived a few days before being captured. He then became a prisoner of war and lived in multiple POW camps until the spring of 1945.
To learn more about his story, please see the attached articles.
