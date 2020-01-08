Prosecutors have charged the suspect involved in Monday's officer involved shooting in Pocatello.
On Monday, police were attempting to arrest a suspect in the area of Pocatello Creek Road and Bench Road.
The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle and then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.
Police from multiple agencies were called to the scene and the suspect was found behind the Sizzler restaurant on Pocatello Creek Road.
It was at this location that an officer involved shooting occurred.
The suspect was taken to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. No officers were injured during the incident and there were no injuries to anyone in the area at the time of the incident.
On Wednesday, the Bannock County Prosecutors Office filed charges against 29-year-old Trevor A. VanHorn.
VanHorn has been charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Trafficking Heroin, and two counts of a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
His bond has been set at $100,000.
The investigation into the shooting is being handled by the Idaho Falls Police Department and the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.