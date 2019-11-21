Police have charged a suspect, who they say, offered to perform a sex act on another person in the bathroom of a Rexburg grocery store.
Greg Olsen has been charged with disturbing the peace.
The incident took place on Friday, November 15 at the Broulim’s on Main Street in Rexburg. According to police, Olsen solicited a sexual act from another man in the bathroom of the store.
Police released photos of the suspect and the Rexburg Police Department would like to thank the public for the leads that they received that lead to the suspect’s arrest.
