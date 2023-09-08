The Rigby Police Department responded to a crash Friday morning.
It happened in the parking lot of the Dollar Tree store just after 10:30 a.m.
A woman was pulling into a parking space in front of the store. She stepped on the gas instead of the brake and drove over the curb, hitting the corner of the building. It caused some exterior damage.
Nobody was injured.
