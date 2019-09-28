A popular sweet and savory crepe food trailer wrapped things up Saturday at the Portneuf Valley Farmer’s Market in Pocatello.
Camille’s Crepes whips up an average of 130 to 170 crepes on a busy market day.
After five years of serving up crepes at the farmer’s market, and business growing every year, they finally got a food trailer.
Saturday is the last day that Camille will be serving up her crepes at the market for the rest of the season.
“I actually just learned that I love this, and that I love, you know, food, family and friends and food creates conversation and so I love doing this because it gets me around lots of people and just good food, good times,” says Camille Gilbert, Camille’s Crepes.
Camille says with her new food trailer, she hopes to be more present at future events.
The Harvest Festival in conjunction with Old Town’s Great Pumpkin Festival will be held on Saturday October 5th at Portneuf Valley Farmer’s Market.
