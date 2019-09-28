Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 25 TO 32 DEGREES EXPECTED. * WHERE...THE SNAKE PLAIN AND EASTERN MAGIC VALLEY. * WHEN...FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM MDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A HARD FREEZE, DEFINED AS WIDESPREAD TEMPERATURES BELOW 28 DEGREES, IS POSSIBLE MONDAY MORNING FOR PORTIONS OF THE WATCH AREA. FOR THOSE WHO DO NOT EXPERIENCE A HARD FREEZE MONDAY MORNING, ONE IS LIKELY TUESDAY MORNING, WHICH WILL END THE GROWING SEASON ACROSS ALL OF SOUTHEAST IDAHO. ONCE THE GROWING SEASON COMES TO AN END, THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN POCATELLO WILL CEASE THE ISSUANCE OF FROST AND FREEZE HEADLINES FOR THE SEASON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&