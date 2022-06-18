The annual Swing for the Green event was held this week at the Idaho Falls Country Club.
Bank of Idaho holds the event yearly to benefit the College of Eastern Idaho. Last year, the event raised $57,000, bringing the total funds in the endowment account to over $100,000.
The event included a dinner on Thursday night featuring live music, followed by the golf tournament and other golf events on Friday.
For the first time, the event is expanding beyond Idaho Falls. Two additional events have been announced, beginning with a tournament in Pocatello in August to benefit Idaho State University. Then, the tournament will move to Banbury Golf Club in Eagle from September 15-16 to benefit the College of Western Idaho.
