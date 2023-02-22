Tail-Wagger Wednesday 2-22-23
Deanne Coffin
The Pocatello Police Department sent out a message Wednesday morning alerting people to hoax phone calls and fake social media posts about possible acts of violence. Read moreLocal Police Warn of School Threat Hoax
The Pocatello Thunder boys basketball team kept their season alive Tuesday, defeating Century 75-53 in the district tournament. Read morePoky Boys Basketball Stays Alive with 75-53 Win over Century
Joey Dubois
The Highland Rams cheerleading team won their 14th 5A state title in the past 15 seasons last week at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Read moreHighland Cheer Wins 14th State Title in 15 Seasons
Joey Dubois
Tail-Wagger Wednesday 2-22-23 Read moreTail-Wagger Wednesday 2-22-23
Deanne Coffin
A bill that would allow parents to file civil lawsuits against libraries and school districts has been introduced and is waiting for a hearing. Read moreBill That Would Allow Parents to File Lawsuits Against Libraries
Deanne Coffin
Matt Davenport's Storm Tracker Forecast for Wednesday, February 22.
Fall River Electric Cooperative is making another big payout. Read moreFall River Electric is Making Another Big Payout
UPDATE: City officials say the fire has been put out as of 7:48 this morning. AVOID WOODRUFF AVENUE — Update: We now have flames coming from a 2nd floor unit and active fire traveling through the crawl space. Evacuations are in progress. The Chaplains of Idaho have been dispatched to assist … Read moreCondominium Fire in Idaho Falls
Deanne Coffin
A local non-profit is being recognized next month. Read moreLocal Non-Profit Recognized
Deanne Coffin
It’s been 28 years since Ligertown took over Lava Hot Springs and Idaho Public Television just aired a Ligertown special last week. Read moreBlackfoot Native Writes and Produces "Ligertown" Special
Kylie Gibson
Deanne Coffin
Deanne Coffin
Kylie Gibson
