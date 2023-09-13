Tail-Wagger Wednesday with Brudes
Tail-Wagger Wednesday 9-13-23
Deanne Coffin
Followed notifications
On Saturday, September 9, ninety riders raced across dirt trails, gaining and losing thousands of feet of elevation in just a few hours. Read morePocatello Held it's Fifth Fall Ultra
Lewis Conrad
Tail-Wagger Wednesday with Brudes Read moreTail-Wagger Wednesday 9-13-23
Deanne Coffin
'KPVI News Today Mug Shot' of Benito Chavez out of Pocatello. Read moreMug Shot of Benito Chavez
Deanne Coffin
Pocatello voters will se a $45 million dollar bond measure on their ballots this November. Read moreVoters Will See $45 Million Dollar Bond Measure on November Ballot
Deanne Coffin
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, volunteers show up at 10 a.m. and begin to work. Just this last month, the center recorded over 9,000 volunteer hours and delivered 11,624 items. Read moreHumanitarian Open House in Idaho Falls
Lewis Conrad
Temperatures backing off some...
The Eastern Idaho State Fair has come and gone for another year. Read moreLocal Woman Helping Park Cars at Fair for Decades
Deanne Coffin
Today, Bannock County celebrated Patriot Day by honoring those who fell on 9/11 back in 2001. On the front steps of the county courthouse, community members gathered for a flag ceremony. At 5:30 p.m., the Idaho State Color Guard raised the American flag, which was followed by a recount by Ju… Read moreBannock County Held a 9/11 Community Commemoration
Lewis Conrad
The Fort Hall Fire Department responded to a trailer fire Sunday. Read moreCrews Respond to Trailer Fire in Fort Hall
An annual event was held on a local university campus over the weekend. Read moreOut of the Darkness Event Held Over the Weekend
Deanne Coffin
Deanne Coffin
Lewis Conrad
Deanne Coffin
