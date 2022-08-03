Tail-Wagger Wednesday August 3, 2022
Tags
Deanne Coffin
- Pocatello Animal Shelter
Tail-Wagger Wednesday August 3, 2022 Read more
Deanne Coffin
A Pocatello City Council member is sharing her thoughts on a current issue with councilman Roger Bray. Read more
Deanne Coffin
- Matt Davenport
Governor Brad Little issued a statement Tuesday after President Joe Biden’s U.S. Justice Department announced it filed a lawsuit challenging Idaho’s pro-life law. Read more
Matt Davenport
Each year more than 4 million children between the ages of 5 and 18 are helped by the Boys and Girls Clubs of America. Read more
Kylie Gibson
- Pocatello/Chubbuck
A local music DJ is teaming up with a local coffee company to collect school supplies for kids in the community. Read more
Deanne Coffin
A local farmer's market is adding something each weekend. Read more
Deanne Coffin
Just after 2:00 this afternoon, Pocatello dispatch sent officers to the 900 block of North 10th Avenue regarding a suspicious unattended death. Read more
Kylie Gibson
- Idaho Falls, ID
For the first year ever, the War Bonnet Roundup held a Mutton Busting qualifying round. Read more
Kylie Gibson
Deanne Coffin
Kylie Gibson
- Idaho Falls, ID
Kylie Gibson
