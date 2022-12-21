Tail-Wagger Wednesday December 21, 2022

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST THURSDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelly, and Fort Hall. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to noon MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&