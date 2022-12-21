Tail-Wagger Wednesday December 21, 2022
Tail-Wagger Wednesday December 21, 2022
Tags
Deanne Coffin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
The Grace Lutheran Royals boys basketball team won their sixth game in a row Thursday, defeating Leadore 50-16. Read moreGrace Lutheran Boys Dominate Leadore, 50-16
Joey Dubois
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
The Firth Cougars boys basketball team pulled out a close 43-41 victory over West Side on Tuesday night. Read moreFirth Boys Basketball Edges Out West Side, 43-41
Joey Dubois
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
The Blackfoot Broncos girls basketball team rolled to victory Tuesday night, defeating their cross-town rivals Snake River 58-38. Read moreBlackfoot Girls Basketball Beats Snake River, 58-38
Joey Dubois
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Pocatello Animal Shelter
-
- 0
Tail-Wagger Wednesday December 21, 2022 Read moreTail-Wagger Wednesday December 21, 2022
Deanne Coffin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Idaho Falls
-
- 0
A local foundation is providing Christmas for families affected by cancer. Read moreLocal Foundation Adopts Families for Christmas
Deanne Coffin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Winter officially begins with a little bit of snow and a lot of wind...
- Pocatello, ID
-
- 0
East Lander Street between 7th Avenue Street and 8th Avenue Street in Pocatello is closed due a water main break which turned into a sinkhole. Read moreUPDATE: Pocatello Road Reopens After Water Main Breaks and Sinkhole Develops
Matt Davenport
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
The Rockland Bulldogs continued their strong title defense Friday night, dispatching Leadore 61-20. Read moreRockland Boys Basketball Rolls to 61-20 Victory over Leadore
Joey Dubois
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
The Highland Rams boys basketball team won a thriller on Friday night against Century, taking down the Diamondbacks 54-51 in overtime. Read moreHighland Takes Down Century in Instant Classic, 54-51
Joey Dubois
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Century softball star Elin Williams made her next move official on Thursday, signing her National Letter of Intent to attend Bismarck State College. Read moreCentury's Elin Williams Signs with Bismarck State College
Joey Dubois
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Pocatello, ID
-
- 0
East Lander Street between 7th Avenue Street and 8th Avenue Street in Pocatello is closed due a water main break which turned into a sinkhole. Read moreUPDATE: Pocatello Road Reopens After Water Main Breaks and Sinkhole Develops
Matt Davenport
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
The Rockland Bulldogs continued their strong title defense Friday night, dispatching Leadore 61-20. Read moreRockland Boys Basketball Rolls to 61-20 Victory over Leadore
Joey Dubois
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
The Highland Rams boys basketball team won a thriller on Friday night against Century, taking down the Diamondbacks 54-51 in overtime. Read moreHighland Takes Down Century in Instant Classic, 54-51
Joey Dubois
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Century softball star Elin Williams made her next move official on Thursday, signing her National Letter of Intent to attend Bismarck State College. Read moreCentury's Elin Williams Signs with Bismarck State College
Joey Dubois
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Newsletter Signup
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Storm Tracker Weather
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST THURSDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelly, and Fort Hall. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to noon MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&
-
Dec 23
-
Dec 30
-
Jan 6
-
Jan 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.