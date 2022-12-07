Tail-Wagger Wednesday December 7, 2022
Tail-Wagger Wednesday December 7, 2022
Deanne Coffin
- Pocatello Animal Shelter
Tail-Wagger Wednesday December 7, 2022 Read moreTail-Wagger Wednesday December 7, 2022
Deanne Coffin
The annual Aid for Friends Encampment wrapped up Sunday morning. Read moreAid for Friends Encampment Wrapped Up Sunday Morning
Deanne Coffin
A ladies tea was held over the weekend to raise money for a good cause. Read moreLadies Tea Raises Money for a Good Cause
Deanne Coffin
- Idaho Falls
In our 'Proud to be Local' series, KPVI's Deanne Coffin got a taste of how one local business is bringing the flavor of the South to Eastern Idaho. Read moreProud to be Local at Hellfire Barbecue
Deanne Coffin
- Lincoln County, ID
Idaho State Police is currently investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred Sunday, at approximately 4:00 p.m., on US Highway 93 near milepost 67 in Lincoln County. Read moreInjury Crash
Kylie Gibson
Matt Davenport's Storm Tracker Forecast for Wednesday, December 7.
Saturday the Bannock County Historical Society celebrated one hundred years of saving the past for the future. Read moreBannock County Historical Society Celebrates 100 Years!
Kylie Gibson
Saturday was the annual Christmas For the Animals event run by the Bannock Humane Society... Read moreBannock Humane Society's Annual Christmas for the Animals
Kylie Gibson
Lena Contor is once again preparing to go back to Europe - and is again collecting donations to take with her. Read morePocatello woman gathering lights, winter clothing for Ukrainian refugees
Misty Inglet
Anchor/ Producer/ Reporter
Friday evening, Pocatello Police responded to a disturbance on Belmont and Opal. Read morePolice Investigate Shooting/Stabbing Incident in Pocatello
Storm Tracker Weather
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...FOG WITH DENSE PATCHES THROUGHOUT VALLEY REGIONS IN EASTERN IDAHO... At 300 AM MST, satellite images indicated that fog and low cloudiness had filled a large percentage of the Snake River plain, the entire Teton Valley and Swan Valley, and portions of the eastern Magic Valley. In various locations where visibility sensors are located, there were some visibility measurements at one quarter of a mile or less. The most persistent areas with low visibility included the Idaho Falls area and the Arco Desert, including U S Route 26 and 20 that connect Idaho Falls and the Idaho National Laboratory property. However, all areas mentioned are at risk for the dense fog. Fog of this density makes driving hazardous, due to low visibility, sudden changes in visibility, and a slick icy accumulation on roads and bridges. Visibility should improve during the late morning hours. More fog and low clouds are expected tonight.
Dec 9
Dec 16
Dec 23
