Tail-Wagger Wednesday December 7, 2022

Weather Alert

...FOG WITH DENSE PATCHES THROUGHOUT VALLEY REGIONS IN EASTERN IDAHO... At 300 AM MST, satellite images indicated that fog and low cloudiness had filled a large percentage of the Snake River plain, the entire Teton Valley and Swan Valley, and portions of the eastern Magic Valley. In various locations where visibility sensors are located, there were some visibility measurements at one quarter of a mile or less. The most persistent areas with low visibility included the Idaho Falls area and the Arco Desert, including U S Route 26 and 20 that connect Idaho Falls and the Idaho National Laboratory property. However, all areas mentioned are at risk for the dense fog. Fog of this density makes driving hazardous, due to low visibility, sudden changes in visibility, and a slick icy accumulation on roads and bridges. Visibility should improve during the late morning hours. More fog and low clouds are expected tonight.