Weather Alert

...SNOW EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING ACROSS THE EASTERN MAGIC VALLEY, LOWER SNAKE PLAIN, AND ADJACENT HIGHLANDS... A period of moderate snow is expected to begin between 11 AM and 1 PM across the eastern Magic Valley, Lower Snake River Plain, and adjacent southern highlands, continuing through sunset. This includes Oakley, Burley, Rockland, American Falls, Aberdeen, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, Inkom, and McCammon, as well as portions of Interstates 84, 86, and 15. Cold temperatures will support very little melting on roadways and efficient accumulations of light, fluffy snow. Snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are very likely, with a 30 to 40 percent chance of localized higher totals of 3 to 4 inches, especially in the Pocatello and Inkom area. This will likely result in slick road conditions, including during the evening commute. Anyone planning to travel or commute across the area this afternoon and this evening should be prepared for slick conditions and possible slow travel. Plan extra time to reach your destination, slow down while driving, and leave plenty of extra space between you and other vehicles. Please report measured snowfall totals to the National Weather Service in Pocatello via phone, email, or social media, when it is safe to do so.