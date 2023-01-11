Tail-Wagger Wednesday January 11, 2023
Deanne Coffin
Tail-Wagger Wednesday January 11, 2023
Deanne Coffin
The Union Tap Room in Pocatello hosted a fundraiser for the Future Boys and Girls Club of Portneuf Valley on Monday night.
Deanne Coffin
Monday night, the Union Taproom held a fundraiser for a local non-profit club.
Kylie Gibson
A semi-truck driver is dead after a crash on Monday.
Deanne Coffin
Monday morning six Bannock County officials were sworn in by Judge Rick Carnaroli at the Bannock County courthouse.
Kylie Gibson
Matt Davenport's Storm Tracker Forecast for Wednesday, January 11.
A local lieutenant is retiring from the Pocatello Police Department after decades of service.
Deanne Coffin
A local credit union's volunteer program sets a record and the Idaho Foodbank gets a big donation.
A radon awareness event is happening next month.
Deanne Coffin
Friday at the Pocatello Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce luncheon in Fort Hall, the mayors of the two cities gave an update on what has been happening in their communities over the past year.
Matt Davenport
