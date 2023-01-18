Tail-Wagger Wednesday January 18, 2023
Tail-Wagger Wednesday January 18, 2023
Deanne Coffin
- Pocatello Animal Shelter
Tail-Wagger Wednesday January 18, 2023
Deanne Coffin
- Grand Teton National Park
Grand Teton National Park is accepting applications for a variety of seasonal positions.
Deanne Coffin
A local woman is collaborating with 'Sixes Creative' to start a program for middle school kids.
Deanne Coffin
Monday was the annual Martin Luther King Jr. march organized by the Idaho State University Diversity Resource Center.
Kylie Gibson
- Bannock County, ID
Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that happened Monday morning in Bannock County.
Matt Davenport's Storm Tracker Forecast for Wednesday, January 18.
A paranormal investigation team will be investigating a local coffee shop next month.
Deanne Coffin
A sweet event is back after two years!
Kylie Gibson
- Newdale, ID
On Friday, January 13th just after 5:30pm, the Fremont County Sheriff's office received a 911 phone call concerning an adult male stuck in the auger at the silos in Newdale in Fremont County.
Kylie Gibson
Luci Lights are lantern lights that run off of solar energy, and Olena Contor, raised over $6,000 during Saturday's event.
Kylie Gibson
