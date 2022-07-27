Tail-Wagger Wednesday July 27, 2022
Tail-Wagger Wednesday July 27, 2022
Deanne Coffin
- Pocatello Animal Shelter
Tail-Wagger Wednesday July 27, 2022 Read more
Deanne Coffin
- Pocatello
The CASA 6th Judicial District is holding a fundraiser for the their program. Read more
Deanne Coffin
Local police departments -- such as Chubbuck and Pocatello Police Departments -- are having difficulties filling open officer positions. Read more
Kylie Gibson
- Blackfoot, ID
With decades of experience in television and a lifetime of helping local causes, the Eastern Idaho State Fair has selected Karole Honas as the 2022 Grand Marshal. Read more
- Shelley
A local police department is warning people about a railroad crossing. Read more
Deanne Coffin
A hot one for the last week of July...
- Wyoming
A lawsuit filed on Monday by a Casper Women's Health Clinic and others seeks to block Wyoming's new abortion ban just before it's scheduled to take effect. Read more
Deanne Coffin
- Bingham County, ID
As the court case against Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland awaits trial, Rowland has submitted his resignation. Read more
Matt Davenport
- Idaho Falls, ID
Four local boys have spent weeks raising money to help the people of Ukraine. Read more
Kylie Gibson
The Pocatello Police and the Pocatello Firefighters Unions are calling for a Pocatello City Council member to resign after comments were made during a budget meeting earlier in the month. Read more
Matt Davenport
- Wyoming
Deanne Coffin
- Bingham County, ID
Matt Davenport
- Idaho Falls, ID
Kylie Gibson
Matt Davenport
