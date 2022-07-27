Tail-Wagger Wednesday July 27, 2022

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT THURSDAY NIGHT FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 413, 422, 475, AND 476... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT THURSDAY NIGHT FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 413... The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon Thursday to midnight MDT Thursday night. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF. * IMPACTS...Scattered thunderstorms will develop over extreme southeast Idaho, mainly in areas from the Interstate 15 corridor to the Wyoming border, and from the mountains south of Swan Valley and Palisades Reservoir. Most storms will be dry, with a few storms potentially producing over a tenth of an inch. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusts over 35 mph are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria for Southeastern Idaho: - Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain. - Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall criteria. - Other high impact events deemed critical by the National Weather Service and area fire management agencies. &&