Tail-Wagger Wednesday June 21, 2023
Deanne Coffin
- Pocatello Animal Shelter
Tail-Wagger Wednesday June 21, 2023
Deanne Coffin
- Pocatello
A local symphony has a new director.
Deanne Coffin
- Lewis Conrad
The Salvation Army could use a little help getting crafty.
Lewis Conrad
- Lewis Conrad
A local Pocatello man is fighting addiction with books. Brad Samuelson has a history with drug addiction and wants to share the books that helped him get sober. Brad has purchased books and is raising money to purchase more. His project, the 'Health and Happiness Library' is placing books in…
Lewis Conrad
He hosted The Tonight Show for 17 years and now Jay Leno is coming to eastern Idaho.
Matt Davenport
Eric's weather forecast for today, tonight, and the next seven days for the Snake River Plain, the Central Mountains of Idaho, and the Southeast Highlands and Teton area.
Police arrested a suspect in a shooting that killed for people in Idaho on Sunday.
Deanne Coffin
- Pocatello, ID
All things medieval and mystical were on display this weekend in Pocatello.
Matt Davenport
- Idaho Falls, ID
Just Ride Idaho has completed its second annual Free Family Bike Event.
A Utah man was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident that happened late Saturday night in Fort Hall.
Matt Davenport
