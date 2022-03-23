Tail-Wagger Wednesday March 23, 2022
Tail-Wagger Wednesday March 23, 2022
Deanne Coffin
- Pocatello Animal Shelter
Tail-Wagger Wednesday March 23, 2022 Read more
Deanne Coffin
- Chubbuck, ID
A new rock and crystal shop has made its way to Chubbuck. Read more
Kylie Gibson
- Idaho
A bill that would change the third branch of government passed the House. Read more
Deanne Coffin
The City of Pocatello has a new Public Information Officer. Read more
Matt Davenport
The Salmon-Challis National Forest employees will award five $1,500 in scholarships to graduating seniors in our local communities. Read more
Kylie Gibson
The warmest warming trend of the year so far...
- Fort Hall
The Shoshone Bannock Vocational Rehabilitation Program invites you to attend the 6th annual Job & Resource Fair at the Shoshone Bannock Hotel & Event Center in Fort Hall. Read more
Deanne Coffin
- Chubbuck
A local family is homeless after their trailer was destroyed. Read more
Deanne Coffin
While Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra was in Pocatello on Friday, KPVI News That Works for You sat down with the superintendent to talk about Idaho’s education ranking. Read more
Heatherann Wagner
Elementary students raise money to help the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket, the Pipes and Drums band has a record-breaking fundraiser, and the Blackfoot Police Department is raising money to help their officers who are fighting cancer. Read more
