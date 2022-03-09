Tail-Wagger Wednesday March 9, 2022
Tail-Wagger Wednesday March 9, 2022
Deanne Coffin
Followed notifications
- Pocatello Animal Shelter
Tail-Wagger Wednesday March 9, 2022 Read more
Deanne Coffin
Followed notifications
- Idaho Falls, ID
You have most likely heard of the Ronald McDonald House. But have you heard of a Ronald McDonald Family Room, and did you know that it's not too far away? Read more
Matt Davenport
Followed notifications
- Idaho Falls, ID
In education news -- on Monday, Idaho Falls School District 91 made a surprise announcement during the school district's career fair. D-91 announced a new partnership with Battelle Energy Alliance and the Idaho National Laboratory to create the INL future corpse program. That program will pr… Read more
Kylie Gibson
Followed notifications
- Bingham County
Bingham County Detective Rick Nalley is retiring after 30 years of service to the Bingham County Sheriff's Office. Read more
Deanne Coffin
Followed notifications
Winter's not over yet...
- Idaho Falls
Shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday morning the Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched to Sonic at 1650 South Yellowstone Highway for a structure fire. A Sonic employee called dispatch reporting that the fryers were on fire. The fire spread up the walls and into the structure. There were no … Read more
Deanne Coffin
Followed notifications
- Idaho
Legislation with the potential to fine Idaho librarians $1,000 dollars and send them to jail for a year for checking out material to a minor that could harm them cleared the house on Monday. Read more
Deanne Coffin
Followed notifications
- Pocatello
Another neon sign is coming back to life in Historic Downtown Pocatello this week. Read more
Deanne Coffin
Followed notifications
- Pocatello, ID
On Saturday at Simplot Square in Pocatello, there was a rally held in support of the Ukrainian people. It was a rally to talk and share feelings about the war in Ukraine. Cars drove by honking in support of Ukraine. There was home made Ukrainian food, coffee, and a sign making table for thos… Read more
Kylie Gibson
Followed notifications
- Idaho Falls
Storm Tracker Weather
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches with the higher amounts possible on the benches east of Interstate 15. Wind gusts up to around 25 mph may lead to blowing and drifting snow in some locations. * WHERE...Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening and morning commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
