Tail-Wagger Wednesday May 17, 2023
Deanne Coffin
- Pocatello Animal Shelter
Deanne Coffin
- Idaho Falls
Donor Connect will be holding their 'Walk of Life' next month.
Deanne Coffin
The 2nd Annual Rally in the Alley charity bowling tournament raised just shy of $6,000!
You may have noticed some scooter around town.
Deanne Coffin
May is Mental Health Awareness Month.
Deanne Coffin
A local police department is looking for a missing man.
Deanne Coffin
Lori Vallow Daybell is back in custody in the Madison County Jail.
Misty Inglet
Anchor/ Producer/ Reporter
A local police chief receives an award from ISU, the DARE program wraps up for the year, and a local youth house gets a new coat of paint thanks to ICCU.
- Idaho Falls, ID
Saturday evening, May 13, 2023, the Idaho Falls Regional Bomb squad was called to a construction site on the south side of Idaho Falls due to a found explosive device.
Matt Davenport
Deanne Coffin
Misty Inglet
Anchor/ Producer/ Reporter
Matt Davenport
Storm Tracker Weather
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Idaho... Marsh Creek near McCammon affecting Bannock County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/pocatello. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Marsh Creek near McCammon. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 5.0 feet, Near bankfull from Downata Hot Springs to the confluence of the Portneuf River. Isolated areas of lowland flooding possible along with ponding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:15 AM MDT Tuesday the stage was 5.2 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 5.6 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 5.1 feet on 03/23/2018. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Idaho... Portneuf River at Pocatello affecting Bannock County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/pocatello. ...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Portneuf River at Pocatello. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Significant flooding of agricultural land will occur from the Inkom and Blackrock area. Lowland flooding will occur along sections of the river in Pocatello from Portnuef Gap to the Cheyenne Avenue Bridge and downstream of the concrete channel beginning at Sacajawea Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:45 AM MDT Tuesday the stage was 10.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM MDT Tuesday was 10.6 feet. - Forecast...The river will remain around 10.4 feet through Saturday, before slowly falling to around 10 feet by next Monday. - Flood stage is 8.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.5 feet on 01/11/1982. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood && Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm MDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Portneuf River Pocatello 8.5 10.4 Tue 10 am MD 10.4 10.4 10.4 &&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Idaho... Portneuf River at Topaz affecting Bannock County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/pocatello. ...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Portneuf River at Topaz. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Lowland and crop field flooding possible from Pebble Creek to Inkom. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:15 AM MDT Tuesday the stage was 4.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:15 AM MDT Tuesday was 4.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain around 4.3 feet through early next week. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 4.5 feet on 02/22/2017. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood && Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm MDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Portneuf River Topaz 4.0 4.2 Tue 11 am MD 4.2 4.3 4.3 &&
May 19
Jun 3
