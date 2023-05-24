Tail-Wagger Wednesday May 24, 2023
Deanne Coffin
Tail-Wagger Wednesday May 24, 2023 Read moreTail-Wagger Wednesday May 24, 2023
Deanne Coffin
The Idaho Falls Fire Department says to avoid roadways west of Woodruff Avenue. Read moreIdaho Falls Flooding
Deanne Coffin
A local teenager is opening for a country music singer this summer. Read moreLocal Teen Opening for Country Singer
Deanne Coffin
Tuesday was a wild weather day! Read moreSevere weather strikes East Idaho
Doug Iverson
A local grandmother, granddaughter duo will soon be taking their turn spinning the "Wheel of Fortune." Read moreLocal Duo to Appear Friday on "Wheel of Fortune"
From City of Idaho Falls news release: Read moreFlooding Causing Traffic Problems in Idaho Falls
Idaho’s Take Me Fishing Trailer returns to southeast Idaho this memorial weekend. Read moreIdaho Fish and Game Rolls Out Fishing Trailer
Lewis Conrad
The Bonneville County prosecutor has filed a civil complaint against the superintendent and communications director for Idaho Falls School District 91. Read moreProsecutor files civil complaint against Idaho Falls School District 91 employees
Misty Inglet
Anchor/ Producer/ Reporter
Idaho's oldest rodeo, the War Bonnet Round Up is looking for singers to perform the national anthem. Read moreLocal Rodeo Looking for National Anthem Singers
Lewis Conrad
Misty Inglet
Anchor/ Producer/ Reporter
