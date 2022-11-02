Tail-Wagger Wednesday November 2, 2022
Tail-Wagger Wednesday November 2, 2022
Deanne Coffin
Tail-Wagger Wednesday November 2, 2022
Deanne Coffin
The 4th annual 'Angels with Santa' event is coming up this Saturday. Read moreAngels with Santa
Deanne Coffin
Across Idaho the rise in fentanyl cases and overdose deaths has increased significantly… Read moreIdaho State Police Forensic Processing Lab-- Processing Fentanyl
Kylie Gibson
Troopers with Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened Tuesday morning involving a vehicle colliding with a moose. Read moreRexburg Man Dead After Hitting a Moose on US20
The 'Fill the Food Pantry Party' event is going on this weekend. Read moreFill the Food Pantry Party Happening This Weekend
Deanne Coffin
Matt Davenport's Storm Tracker Forecast for Wednesday, November 2.
Pocatello resident Darren Kuhn won the 29th Senior State Amateur Golf Championship in Utah, thanks for a 35-foot eagle putt on a 19th hole tiebreaker. Read morePocatello's Darren Kuhn Wins Utah Golf Championship
Joey Dubois
Idaho State star wide receiver Xavier Guillory was arrested under suspicion of DUI on Saturday night. Read moreISU's Guillory Arrested for Suspicion of DUI
Joey Dubois
To celebrate Halloween, historic Downtown Pocatello held a day time. Read moreOld Town Pocatello Trick-Or-Treating
Kylie Gibson
The Idaho State men's basketball team made their return to Reed Gym on Saturday night, defeating Walla Walla 92-45 in an exhibition. Read moreIdaho State Basketball Opens Season with Exhibition vs. Walla Walla
Joey Dubois
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM,Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
