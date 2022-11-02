Tail-Wagger Wednesday November 2, 2022

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM,Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&