Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... ...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Lake Wind Advisory today, southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch Thursday, west winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts around 45 to 55 mph likely. * WHERE...American Falls Reservoir Wednesday. Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley and Fort Hall on Thursday. * WHEN...For the Lake Wind Advisory, from noon today to 9 PM MDT this evening. For the High Wind Watch, from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Blowing dust lowering visibilities is possible today and likely on Thursday. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&