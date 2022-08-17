Tail-Wagger Wednesday August 17, 2022
Tail-Wagger Wednesday
Tags
Deanne Coffin
Blackfoot
-
- 0
A local fire department will be filling the boot. Read more
Deanne Coffin
Idaho
-
- 0
Yesterday Governor Brad Little confirmed that he's considering calling a special session of the legislature. Read more
Deanne Coffin
Pocatello Animal Shelter
-
- 0
Tail-Wagger Wednesday August 17, 2022 Read more
Deanne Coffin
Southeast Idaho
-
- 0
The annual Southeast Idaho Economic Development Summit is coming up this fall. Read more
Deanne Coffin
Kylie Gibson
Pocatello, ID
-
- 0
With the Pocatello-Chubbuck school district starting on August 23rd, it is time to be prepared for school zone speeds and watch out for school buses. Read more
Kylie Gibson
Idaho Falls
-
- 0
A local recovery fest will be going on next month. Read more
Deanne Coffin
Kylie Gibson
Kylie Gibson
Deanne Coffin
