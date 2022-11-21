Saturday was Idaho State University's last home football game of the season and many fans came out to Holt Arena to celebrate.
And many of them were tailgating.
Die hard tailgater David Gates says he tailgates at every home game and the cold weather doesn't stop him.
On Saturday he made chili for tailgaters that stopped by.
He says tailgating with food brings fans and the community together.
"Whether we win or lose doesn't matter, because we always party and have a good time, and it's always celebrating the success of what we have here in town right now," says David Gates, Tailgater.
