Take a break from politics and the pandemic, visit a local art exhibition

Last month, KPVI introduced you to an artist from South Korea who was preparing to display her work at the Faculty and Graduate Student Art Exhibition at Idaho State University. KPVI caught up with the artist now that the exhibition is open to the public. She explains how the exhibition is different this year due to the pandemic and invites the public to take a break from politics to enjoy some locally-produced art.
"We can communicate through my art in a way that a viewer and then me as an artist come together." That's what Leekyung Kang hopes to do with her art.
The assistant professor of art at ISU has two pieces of work which she calls inventive landscape at the Faculty and Graduate Student Art Exhibition in the John B. Davis Gallery.
Kang moved to the United States from South Korea. Idaho influences her work and she hopes that influence resonates with locals. "It's exciting for me to show my work to people who are living here and they can relate to where they live and what they see in the art," Kang explains.
The exhibition is only open for a little while and is open to the public. Kang says with the pandemic and the stress of the election cycle, a visit to the gallery is the perfect escape.
Normally, faculty show their work separately from students. However, due to COVID-19 the school decided to combine the two exhibitions. This means one of Kang's graduate students is able to display her own work near the professor's.
"This is exciting for me to see this come to fruition," Iris Gray says as she points to one of her pieces hanging on the gallery wall.
The graduate student has displayed her work at ISU before. She says it feels awkward every time, but is rewarding nonetheless.
While her professor works in the style of printmaking, Gray works in photography.
All artists are limited to displaying two pieces each due to the limited space in the gallery. Choosing which two pieces out of the many they've all been working on over the school year can be difficult. For Gray, it was an easy choice.
"This was an opportunity for me to see if I could frame my whole thesis exhibition into one image and one frame. So, with this one (she points to the same large photo from earlier) it was an easy decision."
This piece is like a teaser trailer to her thesis exhibition which she'll show in March and consists of 13 different pieces that come together to tell a narrative.
The Faculty and Graduate Student Exhibition is open to the public until November 19.
