A democratic candidate for the Bannock County Assessors Office says she believes she's the right person for the job.
Tamara Code is a long-time resident of Pocatello.
She says she has the qualifications, experience and the education to fix things inthe assessors office.
Code says it's time for a change in the Bannock County Assessor's Office and she feels like she's the change.
"Well I've already fixed problems, I've already done this. I've taken dysfunctional businesses and I've turned them into successful businesses. I've helped employees grow and mature and be the best employee they can be and I would like to bring those skills to the assessors office," says Tamara Code, Democratic Candidate for Bannock County Assessor.
Code says the main things she will focus on if elected is making sure that assessments are fair and equitable and to market value in all areas and make the office more efficient to meet the publics needs.
