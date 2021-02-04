On Wednesday, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office received the autopsy report for Tammy Daybell from the Utah Medical Examiner.
In a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, they said that the contents of the medical report will not be made public at this time as it is evidence in an open and ongoing investigation. They also stated that they will release additional information as it becomes available.
Tammy’s family moved to Salem, Idaho in 2015 where she became a librarian at Central Elementary School in Sugar City.
In October of 2019, Tammy died in her sleep, supposedly of natural causes. Police in Utah exhumed her body in December of that year.
