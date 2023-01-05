Emergency crews were called to Clark Street Thursday night after a tanker truck collided with a utility pole, knocking it over.
The accident happened around 5:40 p.m.
According to a witness, the tanker truck turned from East Clark Street Onto North 17th Avenue and collided with a utility pole.
That utility pole then came into contact with power lines.
Clark Street was reduced to one lane and 17th Avenue was closed near the accident site.
The tanker that struck the pole did not stick around and now police are looking for a silver tanker truck.
If you witnessed the accident, contact Pocatello Police at 208-234-6100.
