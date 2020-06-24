With the tax deadline coming up on July 15th, have you ever thought about the difference in taxes by state?
WalletHub recently did a study which looked at the states with the highest taxes.
They looked at the total tax burden, property tax burden, individual tax burden, and the total sales and excise tax burden.
The states with the highest taxes were New York, Hawaii, and Vermont, while the three least taxed states were Tennessee, Delaware, and Alaska.
Idaho finished 37th on the list.
Jill Gonzalez, Analyst, WalletHub said, "37th is a pretty good place to be, the overall tax burden, so that overall kind of ratio and the amount of money that you're putting towards taxes of your own income so it's 8%, so it's a pretty good number."
For a big contrast, that same total tax burden is over 12% in New York.
Another state close to Idaho that finishes low on the list was Wyoming at 46, which has a total tax burden under 7%.
Here is a link to the full study: https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-highest-lowest-tax-burden/20494/
