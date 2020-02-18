In January, KPVI told you about the Pocatello City Council's new plan to be more open with city residents. Tonight, that plan became action during the city's first town hall meeting.
The new town hall meetings are meant to have an informal feeling where citizens can have open discussion with city leaders.
Council chambers filled with city residents who had questions for the council, which sat at floor level to be equal with attendees.
While any question could be asked, there was a theme to the night.
Council member Linda Leeuwrik says, "We're getting less and less funding from the state. That's constantly being cut. But also, more things, as you say unfunded mandates, that we have to pay for according to the state. So, we're kind of stuck in a bad position."
Resident in the crowd says, "And there's nothing to be done about it unless the taxing structure is changed."
Property taxes were at the forefront of many residents' concerns. Statewide, property taxes are up and council members spoke to the problem.
Council member Roger Bray says, "If they really wanted to do their job, why didn't they put together a legislative travel band, so to speak, and come around to Pocatello and other places and ask what our position was instead of assuming they had the answer?"
Attendees agreed with much of what the council members had to say about the state's involvement in property taxes. And then, one city resident asked for something.
She said, "Now I want you [the council] to encourage each of us to do something about it."
Council members then encouraged residents to reach out to their representatives, and even gave some advice when doing so.
Council member Chris Stevens says, "Make sure that the title of your email is the message, and then elaborate to your heart's desire."
Towards the end of the meeting, the focus shifted from the state to how the city could help save tax money. Something officials say they always try to do. Something they isn't always easy when it comes time to cut city services.
Council President Heidi Adamson says, "That's something we really need to hear from people, is whether they would like to see that happen or if they would like to see that not happen."
The next town hall meeting has no date set yet. However, the idea is that the venue will change to different parts of Pocatello from meeting to meeting to make easy for as many residents as possible to make it to one of the town halls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.