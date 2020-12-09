Taylor's Crossing Public Charter School cancels classes Friday

Taylor’s Crossing Public Charter School will be closed December 11, 2020 to honor the memory of Evan Rice.
Rice is the late husband of Linda Rice who is a 6th grade teacher at Taylor's Crossing. Ms. Rice began teaching at Taylor's Crossing when the school opened in 2006. She has positively affected the lives of so many children that have gone through her class and continues to have a huge impact on the lives of the children and families she teaches.
Mr. Rice passed away this week and the administration and teachers at Taylor’s Crossing are committed to showing support and love for one of its extended family members during this time.
Parents, students and the TCPCS community join in expressing their sorrow, support, and love to the Rice family.
