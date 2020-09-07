Teachers across the United States are paid differently in each state, but how well does Idaho pay?
According to a study from Business.org which compared teacher salaries to the average salaries of other full time workers, Idaho finished with one of the lower average salaries per teacher which averages around $50,757 which is the 33rd best.
In Idaho, the average salary of other full time workers averages $56,440 so teachers' salaries are slightly below that.
New York was the highest paying state for teachers and finished at the top of the list with the average salary just below $86,000, which means teachers there make 11.5% more than the average nationwide teacher's salary of $61,430.
Over the past 10 years in Idaho, salaries of teachers have gone down by over 6%, but in the past two years have gone up by 1%.
Virginia was the worst state for teachers with the average salary just over $52,000 which is over $20,000 less than the average full time worker in the state of $72,833.
For more information: https://www.business.org/hr/employees/best-us-states-for-teachers/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.