Teachers Get Ready for the New School Year

As summer break is coming to an end, teachers across the state are getting ready to head back to the classroom. Hundreds of teachers are preparing here in Pocatello.
For four days, teachers come together for the Idaho Education Association Summer Institute. This year, educators are gathered in Pocatello to learn how to improve their classrooms.
Idaho Education Association President Kari Overall says, "So, it's really a chance for educators to learn and grow from one another and become better at their craft to ensure that students have access to the best professional development that they have to offer."
Throughout the conference, teachers lead different classes to discuss subjects like creating student leaders, curriculum organization and many more. It's not just teachers from Pocatello.
Around 300 teachers from around the state are meeting at Idaho State University. Inside, the educators network with one another and discuss how they can make their classrooms more effective and efficient for their students' learning.
One local teacher led three different discussion topics and says being at the conference with hundreds of other educators doesn't just benefit the students.
Pocatello High School Teacher Caitlin Pankau says, "Oh, this like, lights a fire. Everybody gets so impassioned and excited here that when we go back to our classrooms then we start making the shifts and making the changes."
For other educators, the conference not only allows them to learn different techniques to use in their classrooms but also provides a support network.
Idaho Falls Education Association President Laura Milton says, "Being an association leader and a teacher, I love being able to connect teachers with teachers and seeing how powerful that is in helping them feel supported in the classrooms, and hopefully stay in the classroom longer and love this profession as much as I do."
For Idaho teachers who are members of the education association, the summer institute is free.
