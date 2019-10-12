Teen builds bunk beds for kids in need

Earlier this week, KPVI told you about an 18 year-old woman who started a local chapter of a national non-profit in Pocatello. Today, that non-profit is building 25 bunk beds for kids in need.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace has built more than 10,000 beds for children in need across the United States since its inception in 2012.
Now, Kaitlin McEwen is making sure kids in the Pocatello area have a warm place to sleep at night.
Saturday morning, McEwen, Lowe's Heroes, and a group of volunteers came together to build 25 bunk beds for 50 local children.
McEwen knows of at least 60 local kids who could use a bed to sleep in and will continue to work to make sure they all have a warm place to sleep.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace (Pocatello Chapter) President Kaitlin McEwen says, "I think it's amazing that our community can come together to help others that are in need. And like you said, this is just the beginning. It's just barely kicking off and my hope is the more beds that we build and the more people that we are able to help that our reach will be greater, that people will want to come help us, that they'll reach out to us for help when they need it, and that they'll be willing to help us build the beds and deliver them."
To learn how you can help the local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, visit https://www.facebook.com/SHPPocatello/
