A local sheriff’s office is holding a camp for teens who may be interested in the law enforcement field.
This teen law enforcement career camp is run by the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.
25 teenagers get to learn what a career in law enforcement is all about.
During the four day camp, 25 teenagers ages 14 to 18 will learn what a career in law enforcement is all about and learn a host of skills from deputies.
That includes everything from how to shoot different guns, training with the dive team and bomb squad team, SWAT team training, touring the jail and courthouse, and other specialty training. I even got a go at shooting a fully automatic rifle.
“This has been in the making for 6 to 8 months. We felt like it is a great way to interact with these kids and build a relationship right there that hopefully lasts a long time. Also, we have had kids come to us and say that they are interested in this profession and wonder what it is like and so this is sort of a glimpse of that and we hope that gets in their brain and helps them decide if this is the kind of profession they want to get into,” said Sergeant Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office hopes to teach students about law enforcement and everything the sheriff’s office does that may be different than what they are seeing on T.V.
“I think that this camp is important because you do a lot of great things and you get to see a lot more and do a lot more things that you wouldn’t normally have the opportunity to do. We have also done fun things like shooting. You do things that are practical and you learn things that are important but you also do stuff that is fun,” said Clara Hoadley, a camp participant.
Sergeant Lovell says that this camp is meant for the students to get the hands-on experience they would need to be successful in the law enforcement field.
“There is some relationship building here, not just with them but our deputies and those of us on the team that have put this together. We have members tied to all different aspects of the sheriff’s office that are taking part in showing these guys a little bit about the sheriff’s office and what we do. some of these kids have interest in this profession, some of them aren’t sure and so if that helps them decide better, that helps them know a little bit about what they are getting into that’s really good.”
Sergeant Lovell also mentioned that although this is the first year of the camp, it will not be the last.
