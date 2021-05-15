Following the Food and Drug Administration’s authorization of Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for 12-to-15-yearolds, Southeastern Idaho Public Health Director, Maggie Mann, announces that southeast Idaho is ready to begin vaccinating this age group.
“This is an extraordinary development on our path back to normalcy — we now have more Idaho residents eligible to roll up their sleeves to protect themselves and others from this deadly disease,” said Mann.
“We have been planning and preparing for this moment and are ready to begin vaccinating teens 12 and older. Start making your plan, southeast Idaho — let’s get our kids their shot as soon as possible so they are fully vaccinated and protected in time for a fun, safe summer.”
Area providers can start vaccinating teens 12 and over as soon as possible. Teens age 12 to 15 will be able to get vaccinated at locations where Pfizer vaccines are available and they can be found on the SIPH website at www.siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php.
Parent or guardian consent is required for COVID-19 vaccination for people younger than 18 years old. “I am so excited to get our kids back to all the things they love this summer — playing with friends, swimming, camps, sports, walks and bike rides, activities, vacations, and more” said Mann.
“And now, with the ability to get vaccinated, our teens 12 and older can have a significant level of extra protection to keep themselves, their families, and their communities safe," said Mann.
