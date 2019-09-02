Weather Alert

...EXTREMELY DRY AIR, GUSTY WINDS AND HAINES INDEX OF 6 CREATE HIGH FIRE DANGER THIS LABOR DAY... .STRONG WARMING OF AN EXTREMELY DRY AIR MASS IN PLACE WILL CAUSE AFTERNOON RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES TO DROP BELOW 15 PERCENT IN MANY PLACES, AND BELOW 10 PERCENT IN SOME AREAS. ANOTHER MEASURE OF CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS IS THE HAINES INDEX, WHICH IS REACHING THE MAXIMUM LEVEL OF 6, THE MOST DANGEROUS LEVEL, IN NEARLY ALL LOCATIONS THIS AFTERNOON. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 413... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 413 CARIBOU RANGE/CARIBOU NF. * WINDS...WEST 10 TO 15 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 10 PERCENT. * HAINES INDEX...THE HAINES INDEX IS A MEASURE OF FIRE DANGER, BASED ON WEATHER CONDITIONS, THAT RANGES FROM 2 TO 6 IN VALUE. HAINES INDEX OVER SOUTHERN IDAHO IS FORECAST TO BE THE MOST DANGEROUS RATING OF 6. * IMPACTS...THE EXTREME DRYNESS COMBINED WITH BREEZY CONDITIONS MEANS THAT ONCE STARTED, WILDFIRES CAN BURN WITH RAPID SPREAD RATES AND HIGH INTENSITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THOSE CAMPING OR COOKING OUTDOORS SHOULD EXERCISE CAUTION WITH FIRE. USE ESTABLISHED FIRE PITS AND DO NOT LEAVE ANY OPEN FLAME UNWATCHED. WITH THIS AMOUNT OF DRYNESS, THE EXTREMELY HOT EXHAUST SYSTEM OF A LOW-CLEARANCE VEHICLE, WHEN IN CONTACT WITH DRY GRASS OR SHRUBS, HAS BEEN KNOWN TO START WILDFIRES. KEEP YOUR VEHICLE ON ESTABLISHED ROADS TO AVOID CONTACT WITH DRY FUELS. A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY BASED ON ANY ONE OR MORE OF THESE CRITERIA FOR SOUTHEASTERN IDAHO: * RELATIVE HUMIDITY AT OR BELOW 15 PERCENT AND WIND GUSTS OF AT LEAST 25 MPH IN THE MOUNTAINS, OR 30 MPH IN THE SNAKE PLAIN. * THUNDERSTORM COVERAGE OF 25 PERCENT, WITHOUT SPECIFIC RAINFALL CRITERIA. * OTHER HIGH IMPACT EVENTS DEEMED CRITICAL BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE AND AREA FIRE MANAGEMENT AGENCIES. &&