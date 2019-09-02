After a record-setting day of heat yesterday in Pocatello, you may be wondering how many more days in the 90s will we have to endure.
The good news is the days in the 90s may be limited to only this week.
The ridge of high pressure that brought these temperatures is forecast to break down, which will allow for a series of low pressure systems to move through the northwest.
This in turn will bring below normal temperatures and the potential for an increase in rain to the region, but conditions could change for the middle of September.
Mike Huston, Meteorologist at National Weather Service Pocatello said, "Getting out further into September, it looks like the overall pattern will be back to what we have now which is a ridge over us so dry conditions, above normal temperatures."
The record-setting high in Pocatello yesterday was 96 degrees, which broke the previous record of 95 degrees set back in 1995.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.