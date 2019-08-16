Information Provided by Idaho Falls Public Works
Beginning on Monday, Aug. 19, there will be a temporary lane restriction on the south side of Broadway/Hwy 20 near the intersection of Bellin Road.
The restriction will be in place for twelve days to accommodate the addition of a deceleration lane associated with Idaho National Laboratory’s Park-N-Ride project.
Please be aware of the workers and the construction zone and follow posted traffic signs.
