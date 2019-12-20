Tendoy teacher battling brain cancer to go on trip of a lifetime with her family

Thursday evening, the E.L.F. Project presented the Carlson family with a check for $10,000. The family will use that money to pay for a spring break vacation.
Cally Carlson says, " It's amazing. We're going to get that cruise for sure. We're going to be able to do anything we want on that cruise."
Five years ago, Cally was diagnosed with brain cancer. A year ago, it came back.
She says, "We don't know what my future holds. We just don't."
To make the most of now, the family came to a decision.
Cally's husband John says, "When the cancer came back a year ago she said, 'It's all about memories. We've got to create memories.'"
To make those memories, the family decided to sell sweets to raise money for a family vacation in Mexico this coming spring and a local charity jumped on board to help.
John says, "I told the E.L.F. Project I needed to sell 500 to 600 tins of toffee. Like he [President of E.L.F. Jonny Fisher] said we sold 1,200."
Filling that many tins was no small task.
John says, "We have had shifts of people coming into my house from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. And then, the Tendoy [elementary school where Cally teaches] staff came and did it in the evening. So, we're talking hundreds of man hours."
All those man hours paid off. The original goal of $6,000 was shattered, and a surprise fundraiser by Franklin Middle School brought in an additional $5,000 on top of the $10,000 brought in by the toffee. This all ensured the family would be able to make memories on their trip.
John says, "It's important for her [the Carlsons' eight-year-old daughter] to remember her mom."
Cally says, "We want them to remember things. We know there will be some things ahead that won't be great. That aren't going to be fun, but we want there to be a lot of really great memories to say, 'Yeah there's that, but there's this!"
The Carlsons say the extra money raised will be saved for their children's future.
