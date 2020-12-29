Rob Spear, Executive director for the Idaho Falls Auditorium District, starts the press conference by announcing the donation.
"Today we're excited to announce a significant $500,000 donation towards the construction of the Mountain America Center."
On Tuesday morning, the Teton Auto Group presented the half million dollar check to the Auditorium District.
Donations from private businesses, like the one from the auto group, have helped the event center's funding even through the pandemic.
Terri Gazdik, Board Chair of the IFAD, tells us how much the donation have helped.
"In the past 4 months private enterprises contributed more than a million dollars to this project, in just 4 month, with major gifts from Admiral Beverage and now Teton Auto Group. Despite all of the uncertainty these businesses have stepped forward and supported this project."
Showing that businesses in the Idaho Falls area are invested in helping their community as Mario Hernandez, Owner of the auto group, explains.
"We live in this community. We work in this community. Our customers, our friends, our families are all dependent upon this community. This community deserves a center like the one that is rendered here and that will be built here. And we want to be a part of that."
The Idaho Falls Auditorium District will name the plaza next to the event center after the business for their large donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.