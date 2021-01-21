Teton County, WY has added a new COVID-19 risk level.
The Teton County Health Department has added a “Purple” or “Critical Risk” level. This is above “Red” or “High Risk”, which was previously the highest category.
The health department said this is due to a very high number of hospitalizations and cases.
Between Jan. 5 and Jan. 18, Teton County reported more than 540 new cases – the largest within a two week period.
According to the health department, placing the county under a purple, or critical, is in an effort to get the community to do better when it comes to preventative measures to slow the virus’ spread.
“It is challenging to watch our disease metrics in Teton County moving in the wrong direction,” said Teton County Health Director Jodie Pond. “No one wants to see this happen, but in recent days we have had some of the highest case numbers ever. We all want this pandemic to be over, but unfortunately we have a long way to go. We all must continue to be cautious and make personal decisions that will prevent unnecessary illness and death in our community. Please join us in practicing the preventative measures that we know work.”
The health department is making some recommendations to slow the spread:
- Gather only with household members. Always maintain at least six feet between yourself and non-household members.
- Always wear a dry mask with multiple layers in public.
- Avoid the “3 C’s”: Spaces that are Crowded, have high potential for Close-contact, or are Confined and enclosed with poor ventilation.
- Reduce your trips to get food, mail, and other services to the extent possible. Utilize carryout, delivery, and contactless payment options when available.
- Travel for essential purposes only. Upon return, self-monitor for symptoms and test on or after day seven.
Teton County still has a separate health recommendation in effect, limiting gatherings to only those who live in the same household. That will remain in place until at least Jan. 27.
