The 28th annual Turkey Trot race in Teton County/Jackson, Wyoming has been canceled.
The Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Department announced Tuesday that due to COVID-19 and increased risk levels in the county, this year's race would be canceled "out of an abundance of caution."
The race was originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21.
Organizers said in its 27-year history, they only know of the race being canceled one other time.
