Information provided by Teton county
Today March 29th, the Teton County District Health Officer, Dr. Travis Riddell issued two further health recommendations #5 and #6 for Teton County, Wyoming that mirrors the Town of Jackson’s Emergency Ordinance 1249. Dr. Riddell stated, “Limiting your movement to essential activities will help our community slow the spread of this virus. These are the measures we can take to ensure our healthcare system does not become overwhelmed as more people in Teton County, WY test positive for COVID-19.” Dr. Riddell went on to advise that, “the actions we do today will show their impact two weeks from now. If everyone in Teton County, Wyoming follows these recommendations we should see the results in mid-April.”
To see health recommendations #5 and #6 click here.
To see Emergency Ordinance 1249 click here.
Teton County would like to note: Recommendations are not the same as Public Health Orders and are 100% voluntary. Please do not call law enforcement if you see someone who is not following the recommendations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.