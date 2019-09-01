Information Provided by Teton County Emergency Management
Teton County Emergency Management Resources are fighting the Virginian Fire north of the Virginian Lodge across W Broadway. The following areas have been placed into the "Set" stage, meaning they must be ready to evacuate at a moment's notice:
- Spring Creek Ranch and Spring Creek Resort
- Amangani Resort
- Pine Siskin Rd
Gather important papers, medications, and your family's emergency kit. Place it in your vehicle, back your vehicle into your driveway or garage with the door open, and remain vigilant. If at any point you feel your life is in danger and you have not received an evacuation order, leave immediately.
The following areas remain in the "GO!" stage, which means they must evacuate immediately and stay out of the area:
- Deer Ridge/Hillside Condos (580 and 590 block of W Broadway)
- Grand Designs building
- Saddle Butte subdivision
Instructions:
Spring Creek Ranch/Resort, Amangani Resort, and Pine Siskin Rd are in SET stage and must prepare to evacuate at a moment's notice. Deer Ridge Condos, Grand Designs Building, and Saddle Butte Subdivision remain in the GO! stage and must evacuate if you have not done so already.
Stay tuned to Nixle for further information and visit http://TCincident.org for a map of evacuation areas (scroll to bottom of page).
