Following the spread of COVID-19 through confirmed community transmission, and the increase of individuals diagnosed to 13, The Teton District Health Officer, with authorization from the Wyoming State Health Officer, has issued Teton District Health Order #20-3 for Teton County, Wyoming.
The Order requires that adults, older than 65-years-of-age, and those with high risk medical conditions, stay at home, except for essential activities.
The following is a summary of the Order, what it means, and how it affects people in Teton County, Wyoming.
Stay at Home for Adults Over the Age of 65 and those with High Risk Medical Conditions
Who it Affects:
1. Adults over the age of 65
2. Individuals living in a nursing home or long-term care facility
3. Those who live with an older adult or a person with high risk medical conditions
4. Individuals with high risk medical conditions include those with: Chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma Heart disease with complications Immuno compromised including cancer treatment Deemed at risk by medical provider
Essential Travel is Permitted and is Defined as Follows:
1. To perform tasks essential to health and safety, or to the health and safety of their family or household members or pets, including obtaining medical supplies or medication, visiting a health care professional, or obtaining supplies needed to work from home.
2. To care for a family member or pet in another household.
3. To obtain necessary services or supplies for self or family or household members, or to deliver those services or supplies to others, including delivering food, pet supplies, and household consumer products (including liquor, sporting goods, and products necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of a residence).
4. To engage in outdoor activity, so long as physical distancing is practiced in accordance the CDC and Wyoming Department of Health.
5. To travel to place of employment, if the work cannot be done remotely from home.
Physical Distancing Requirements includes maintaining at least six (6) feet of distance from other individuals, washing hands with soap and water for at least twenty seconds as frequently as possible or using hand sanitizer, covering coughs or sneezes (into the sleeve or elbow, not hands), regularly cleaning high touch surfaces and not shaking hands.
THE ORDER IS IN EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AND EXPIRES ON APRIL 17, 2020
The State and Teton District Health Officer have issued several public health orders, which are enforced under Wyoming law and can result in criminal prosecution if not followed:
PUBLIC HEALTH ORDER #20-2
Order closing certain public places; and placing restrictions on restaurants within Teton County, Wyoming, including the City of Jackson, Wyoming. Click here to view Public Health Order #202.
PUBLIC HEALTH ORDER EXCEPTION ORDER #1
To Snow King Mountain Resort to permit personal uphill recreation at Snow King Mountain Resort. Click here to view Public Health Order Exemption Order #1.
STATEWIDE PUBLIC HEALTH ORDER #1
Statewide public health order closing bars, restaurants, theaters, gymnasiums, childcare facilities, K-12 schools, colleges, universities and trade schools statewide Click here to view state-wide health order #1. Click here to read the continuation for health order #1, extending the order until April 17th, 2020.
STATEWIDE PUBLIC HEALTH ORDER #2
Statewide public health order forbidding gatherings of ten (10) people or more. Click here to view state-wide health order #2. Click here to read the continuation for health order #2, extending the order until April 17th, 2020.
STATEWIDE PUBLIC HEALTH ORDER #3
Statewide public health order for the temporary closure of nail salons, hair salons, barber shops, massage parlors, tattoo, body art and piercing shops, and cosmetology, electrology, and esthetic services. Click here to view state-wide health order #3. Click here to read the continuation for health order #3, extending the order until April 17th, 2020.
At 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. daily, the Wyoming Department of Health updates confirmed cases by county throughout the state on their website at https://health.wyo.gov/
