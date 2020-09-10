On Thursday, the board for Eastern Idaho Public Health determined Teton County had reached the metric to return to the green, or minimal risk, level because the active case rate had recently dropped. The board rescinded the mask order for the county.
Officials with EIPH said that does not alleviate the need for community members to continue wearing face coverings in public. Local mask ordinances are also still in effect in parts of Teton County.
Bonneville, Custer and Jefferson counties still have active face mask orders within the district.
EIPH also confirmed two new deaths in the health district due to COVID-19. One was a man in his 90s from Fremont County. The second death was a woman in her 70s from Bonneville County.
The total number of deaths for EIPH is 17.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health reported no new deaths on Thursday but did confirm 32 new cases. Eight were in Bannock County, 13 in Bingham, 8 in Caribou, 1 in Franklin and 2 in Power County.
Copies of all orders can be found on the health district’s website at www.eiph.idaho.gov.
