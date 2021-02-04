Teton County, WY back in red (high) risk level, rescinds some recommendations

The Teton County Health Department has moved Teton County back to the red (high) risk level.
This move puts the Wyoming county at a lower risk category as fewer positive cases have been reported in the last 2 weeks.
They have also dropped their positivity rate drop from 9.5% to approximately 7%.
The health department has also rescinded the variance health order #1 and recommendation #11, removing the restrictions for bars to be closed from 10 pm to 5 am, fitness classes limited to 10 people, and the recommendation to only gather with your household.
You can read the full press release in the attachment to this article and through their website here.
