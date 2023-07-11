Teton County, Wyoming Search and Rescue volunteers responded to three calls in less than 48 hours.
On Friday, a woman was hiking with her dog on the History Trail when she injured her lower leg. Volunteers found her, splinted the injury, and got her safely back to her vehicle.
Then on Saturday morning, the team received a call that a cyclist was having a medical issue at Mosquito Lake. Volunteers were able to get them out of the back country and to medical care.
Also on Saturday, they received a call from the west side of the Tetons for a man who injured his leg while hiking Table Mountain. Volunteers were also able to get him safely out.
