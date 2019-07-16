top story
Teton School Board Decides to Change Mascot Name from Redskins
UPDATE: Teton School District has decided it will change the mascot at Teton High School, will no longer be the Redskins.
The board voted 4 to 1 in favor of changing the name.
Taxpayer money will not be used to make these changes. The name will be slowly removed over time, imagery will remain.
The next step will be working with the community to decide what the new mascot will be.
Original story:
Monday the Teton School District board approved the Guaranteed Maximum Price for additions to Teton Middle School.
The project was already approved by taxpayers, but Tuesday night the board worked with community members on a different topic: immersing themselves in discussion surrounding the Teton High School mascot.
It was meant to educate, and civilly share perspective on the name, with the school board splitting up to hear from groups of community members.
While many hours have been spent debating the issue, one new bit of information is the estimated monetary cost of changing the name.
The school district told meeting attendees the total would be almost $30,000.
This sum would pay for a new concession trailer, team chairs with logos on them, signage around campus, as well as new uniforms for all sports teams which alone makes up over half of the cost at $18,000.
Adding a new wrinkle, to an already complex issue.
