According to the Teton School District 401, students will be going back to full-time in-person learning starting Wednesday, Dec. 2.
The school board voted on it unanimously at its meeting Tuesday night after nearly three hours of discussion.
Some of the reasons the board voted to have students back in school were concerns over consistency in learning models, and losses in social and emotional health for students.
Teton County’s current COVID-19 risk level is orange.
If the school district implemented its alternate day schedule at the current time, board members said students would only receive in-person instruction for six days between Thanksgiving and New Year’s. So the board felt the best option for the rest of December was to bring students back full-time, with all COVID-19 protocols and precautions in place.
The board also voted to discontinue taking students’ temperatures.
Board members meeting again on Dec. 14 and will re-evaluate the current plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.